Andy Murray has publicly committed to his first tournament of 2018 following hip surgery, announcing his intention to play in June's Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in the Netherlands.

Recovering Murray commits to Rosmalen return in June

Murray, whose last competitive outing came at Wimbledon last July, went under the knife in January in a bid to correct a hip problem that had proved problematic for some time.

After his operation, the former world number one said: "My plan is to be back playing around the grass-court season - potentially before then - but I'm certainly not going to rush anything. I want to know when I come back that I'm ready."

On Thursday, Murray confirmed he will feature in the ATP 250 event in Rosmalen, which will this year be known as the Libema Open due to a new sponsorship agreement.

"I've heard lots of good things about the tournament and the courts are meant to be very good - it's the perfect way for me to prepare for Wimbledon," wrote the 30-year-old on his official website.

The tournament in Rosmalen begins three weeks before Wimbledon - a grand slam Murray has won on two occasions.