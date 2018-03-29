Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed Kane Williamson will replace David Warner as their captain for the 2018 season.

Williamson replaces disgraced Warner as Sunrisers skipper

Warner stepped down from the position on Wednesday following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket, with the pugnacious opening batsman duly barred from featuring in the IPL later in the day.

Cricket Australia (CA) has banned Warner from international and Australian domestic cricket for 12 months, after deeming him to be the instigator of a plan that saw Cameron Bancroft attempt to alter the condition of the ball in last week's third Test with South Africa in Cape Town. It remains to be seen whether Warner will contest the charge or the severity of his punishment.

On Thursday, Sunrisers announced Williamson as their new skipper via Twitter, with the 27-year-old stating: "I've accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players."

Williamson had earlier defended Warner in a news conference, insisting: "He's not a bad person by any means."

CA has also handed a 12-month ban to Steve Smith, the captain when the scandal broke, while Bancroft has been suspended for nine months. Like Warner, both players could yet launch appeals against their sanctions.