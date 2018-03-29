Newcastle United may have climbed up to 13th in the Premier League, but Rafael Benitez’s side have little room to relax in their fight for survival.

Newcastle United Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield Town

The Magpies picked up a much-needed 3-0 win over Southampton before the international break to move four points clear of the relegation zone.

But with a few of their rivals near the bottom of the table taking on top half sides this weekend, Newcastle have a chance to push further ahead of those struggling below them as they welcome Huddersfield Town.

Although David Wagner’s team sit just a point behind Newcastle, they have just one point from their last three games and have lost 10 on the road this term, and Benitez's men will be hoping to record consecutive league wins for the first time since September.

The hosts are likely to have Matt Ritchie fit, despite his early return from the Scotland squad, but Islam Slimani is still injured and yet to make his first appearance for the club, while Jonjo Shelvey is a doubt.

Newcastle do not have any suspended players ahead of the tie.

Newcastle potential starting line-up

Ritchie could make the starting XI after training during the week so could take his place on the right.

With Shelvey's availability unknown, Isaac Hayden could be the man to partner Mohamed Diame in midfield.

Huddersfield Town team news

Jon Stankovic, Michael Hefele and Danny Williams are all out injured, while Terence Kongolo and Sean Scannell remain doubtful.

Huddersfield have no suspensions heading into this game.

TV channel & kick-off time

The fixture will not be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom), but can be watched in the United States on NBC Gold and kicks off at 10:00 ET.

Best Opta match facts