Liverpool will be looking to cement their place in the top four of the Premier League this weekend as they take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Victory in the Saturday lunchtime kick off at Selhurst Park will see the Reds open up a 10-point gap to fifth-placed Chelsea - who take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Reds went into the international break in good form, Mohamed Salah inspiring them to a 5-0 win over Watford, and they will be looking to pick up where they left off as they face former boss Roy Hodgson and his struggling Eagles side.

Palace, despite a good win at Huddersfield last time out, remain in a relegation battle, sitting just two points above the drop zone at present.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

The international break saw Joe Gomez struck down with an ankle injury playing for England against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. The young full-back was assessed upon his return to Melwood, and is likely to be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

That could give a chance to Nathaniel Clyne, who is yet to feature this season due to a long-term back injury. Clyne did, however, play 90 minutes for the Reds' U23 side against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup last week. Whether that is enough to see him risked against his former club Palace is another matter.

Emre Can is another worry for Jurgen Klopp, the midfielder having withdrawn from Germany's squad with a back problem of his own. Can was forced off in the win over Watford, and Liverpool will not want to take any risks with the German given that huge Champions League quarter final with Manchester City which looms large.

Also to be monitored is Dejan Lovren, the Croatian having missed his country's friendlies with Peru and Mexico due to an ankle knock but was back in training as normal on Monday and should be available.

The rest of Liverpool's international contingent appear to have emerged unscathed - including Andy Robertson, who took a slight knock playing for Scotland against Hungary. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were unused subs for their countries, while Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana appeared only as substitutes.

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool potential starting line-up

Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to start at right-back - and may have done so in any case - while in midfield Klopp could combine any of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Henderson can expect to play the anchor role, and Oxlade-Chamberlain started both of England's games in a midfield role so will be confident of a start back in London.

Elsewhere, it will be a question of whether Lovren is fit enough to return alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back. Joel Matip partnered the Dutchman against Watford, and could well keep his place.

Liverpool's front three, though, will be unchanged. Obviously.

Crystal Palace team news

The big question mark for Palace surrounds their star man, Wilfried Zaha.

The winger was sent home from international duty with the Ivory Coast after picking up a knock in the Eagles' win at Huddersfield last time out. It would be a big boost to Liverpool if the 25-year-old was to be ruled out of this one.

Palace are already without Jason Puncheon, Scott Dann and Julian Speroni (all knee) and Bakary Sako (ankle). They also have doubts over Jeff Schlupp, Alexander Sorloth and Joel Ward. Christian Benteke, Martin Kelly and Mamadou Sakho will all be keen to face their former club.

TV channel & kick-off time

The fixture will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League, kick off 12.30pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBCSN, kick off 7.30am.

Best Opta match facts

MORE:

Emre Can won't say it - but his Liverpool career is coming to an end

| Coutinho is as good as Neymar, says Dani Alves

| Emre Can slams 'false stories' after report claims he'll demand £200k-a-week Liverpool deal

| Mignolet: I'll fight for my place at Liverpool

