ISL: Dimas Delgado extends his contract with Bengaluru FC

Indian Super League (ISL) finalists Bengaluru FC have announced the contract extension of midfielder Dimas Delgado for another year. The Spaniard is set to play till the end of the 2018-19 season for the Blues.

The 35-year-old joined the JSW Steel-owned outfit from Australia's Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of the Blues' 2017 AFC Cup knock-out rounds.

Delgado was one the key players for Albert Roca in midfield and had a significant role in their run to the final of the ISL where they were ultimately beaten by Chennaiyin FC.

He made 17 appearances in the ISL and tallied three assists apart from registering a goal.

After signing for the Blues, he said, "I’m very happy to have signed for another season with Bengaluru FC. My experience at this club has been amazing so far, and our journey in the Indian Super League and AFC Cup was a memorable one. My family and I have enjoyed our time here so far and we want it to carry on.

"I want to stay on, fight hard and win the ISL and every other trophy we are competing for. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this decision easier for me."