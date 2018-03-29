JDT eyeing new striker in place of Figueroa

The re-signing of Figueroa was billed as the return of the King but his second term with JDT has not proved to a resounding success.

Coming out of playing retirement two years after he hung up his boots, Figueroa started off brightly with a goal in the opening match against Kedah but only two more goals were scored in a further six matches played.

In terms of goals, it hasn't been bad with the ratio being a goal scored every 2.33 games. However it must be noted that Figueroa has struggled with the pace of the game and often times looked easily outmuscled by opposing defenders.

Perhaps a sentimental choice by the club at the start of the season and credit given when due, one they quickly recognised to not be going according to plan.

Figueroa lately has also been struggling to shake off an injury, missing out on JDT's last four fixtures against Tampines Rovers (twice), Terengganu and UiTM FC.

Recently JDT shared a picture of Fernando Torres posing for a picture with the club's owner, HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and considering previous capture of Pablo Aimar and Daniel Guiza, it would not be beyond the realm of possibilities that the former Liverpool forward could yet don JDT's jersey.

However, at this point in time, it is very much anyone's guess as to who the replacement is. The change would also mark two new players that JDT will bring in, this coming transfer window after their earlier announcement of Harry Novillo.