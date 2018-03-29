NBA: Towns, Walker and LeBron lead night of scoring feats

It was a memorable night for LeBron James, Kemba Walker and Karl-Anthony Towns as the trio celebrated scoring feats in the NBA.

James joined two scoring clubs that only include Michael Jordan on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Charlotte Hornets 118-105.

By scoring his 10th point in the first half against the Hornets, James recorded double-digit points in his 866th consecutive game, tying Jordan's record for the most in NBA history.

In addition, by scoring his 30th point of the night he tallied his 20th 30-point performance against the Hornets, which also tied Jordan for the most ever.

James finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Charlotte.

In the same game, All-Star Walker became the Hornets' all-time leading scorer with 9,840 points, passing Dell Curry.

"I'm not supposed to be here," Walker told NBA TV after the game. "A lot of people from where I'm from don't make it... this is a huge accomplishment."

Speaking of huge accomplishments, Towns dropped 56 points to break the Minnesota Timberwolves' single-game scoring record.

He also had 15 rebounds in a 126-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Brooklyn Nets 111-104 Orlando Magic



Philadelphia 76ers 118-101 New York Knicks



Cleveland Cavaliers 118-105 Charlotte Hornets



Minnesota Timberwolves 126-114 Atlanta Hawks



Boston Celtics 97-94 Utah Jazz



Memphis Grizzlies 108-103 Portland Trail Blazers



Los Angeles Clippers 111-99 Phoenix Suns



Los Angeles Lakers 103-93 Dallas Mavericks

THUNDER AT SPURS

The Oklahoma City Thunder are fourth in the Western Conference playoff race and the San Antonio Spurs are sixth, but the two teams are separated by just one game. The Thunder are just three-and-a-half games from dropping out of the postseason entirely.