Harry Novillo to join JDT in May

Johor Darul Ta'zim finally let the cat out of the bag and have announced the latest addition to their squad once the second transfer window opens in the middle of May. Joining them in less than two months time is none other than Harry Novillo.

A former product of the youth system at Lyon, whose academy has produced many big names in current world football like Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, AS Roma's Maxime Gonalons, Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso and Barcelona's Samuel Umititi among others.

"The club would like to welcome Harry Novillo, formerly of Lyon and Melbourne City and currently playing in Dubai. He will be joining us when the transfer window opens."

"The club is delighted and happy to have a player of his calibre, a young and hungry player striving to achieve greatness, and wanting to be a part of the fastest growing, ambitious and determined club in South East Asia.

"Again, we would like to welcome Harry Novillo to the JDT family. Together we will make history," said Martin Prest in the statement released on JDT's facebook page.

After making only two appearances for Lyon in the senior team, Novillo career went from loan spells in France to signing for Belgium club, RAEC Mons back in 2013. His adventures has seen taken him to Melbourne City FC in Australia, Manisaspor in Turkey and to Baniyas SC in United Arab Emirates.

A forward who is most comfortable on the left hand side of a attacking triumvirate, Novillo looks to be the replacement for Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who left the club in a huff prior to a AFC Cup match in Vietnam.