America's Cup venue gets unanimous tick

The Auckland Council has unanimously agreed to host the 36th America's Cup on the city's waterfront.

The agreement between the government, Auckland Council and defenders Team New Zealand was subject to approval by the council's Governing Body, which did so on Thursday.

It confirmed the location of the bases for the 2021 event and how the $212 million construction and related costs will be split.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says it is a time to celebrate.

"We are going to make this the best America's Cup ever," he said.

"We are going to showcase our unique harbour and environment, of which we are very proud, and our city's innovation and cutting edge technology.

"Not only will Aucklanders experience the excitement and vibrancy of a world-class event, but it means more jobs and a boost to our accommodation, tourism and hospitality sectors."

The benefits for Auckland, Mr Goff said, include new public space on Hobson Wharf, a sheltered space for a range of maritime events and bringing forward work already planned to improve the city centre.

The council will put in $98.5m, with the government contributing the balance, including a Team NZ hosting fee.

Team NZ chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge says the agreement makes Auckland "easily comparable" to previous hosts San Francisco, Valencia or Bermuda.

"From a public point of view it's going to be a fantastic location, with the best interactive public areas for people to be close to the team," he said.

A resource consent to build the base infrastructure will be lodged in April and be publicly notified, to allow submissions.