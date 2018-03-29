With a late contested layup against the Cleveland Cavaliers in front of his home crowd, NBA All-Star Kemba Walker passed Dell Curry to become the Charlotte Hornets' all-time leading scorer.

Kemba Walker sets all-time Hornets scoring record

Walker now has 9,841 career points following his efforts on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old's latest franchise mark further solidifies himself as arguably the greatest player in Charlotte basketball history — Bobcats or Hornets.

Earlier this season, Walker passed Curry for most three-pointers in franchise history (1,014 entering Wednesday) and broke Gerald Wallace's team record of 1,998 made free throws during the course of Wednesday's 118-105 loss.

Walker is in his sixth season and has one year left on a four-year, $48million extension signed in October 2014.

A two-time All-Star, Walker has played only 11 playoff games and has not made it beyond the first round. And with the Hornets a longshot to make the postseason this campaign, Charlotte's guard is getting impatient.

"I've been there twice in seven years, and it's just not fun [missing out]," Walker told The Charlotte Observer earlier this week. "I've always felt like I'm a winning player. Like I deserved it to be in the playoffs – to be battling. … That's what it will be all about in the future."

The Hornets are seemingly at a crossroads with the electrifying point guard. A new general manager will be in place this offseason and will have to decide whether to trade Walker and his bargain-bin deal ($12m in 2018-19) with an eye toward the future, or pony up and build around the face of the franchise.

"Whenever we get a new GM, we'll see what direction he wants to go," Walker said. "And I'll make the best decision for me.”

In the meantime, Walker will continue etching his name in Charlotte sports lore.