Michigan State hired PR firm to monitor Larry Nassar victims' social media accounts

According to the Lansing State Journal, Michigan State paid Weber Shandwick, a New York based PR firm, more than $500,000 for its services.

The Journal acquired multiple documents via public records request showing Weber Shandwick's work with the university.

Weber Shandwick would give synopses of interaction on social media in reference to the Nassar case daily.

Here is a snippet of what Weber Shandwick would report.

"Conversation around the upcoming sentencing and MSU's role in the matter continues to be driven by victims of Nassar, their families and regional journalists," one employee wrote.

Michigan State has since ended their relationship with Weber Shandwick.

"Weber Shandwick was retained by outside counsel to Michigan State University in late December 2017 to provide communications support. Weber Shandwick’s work has since ended," Kimberly Dixon, director of global corporate communications for the firm said. "As part of Weber Shandwick’s work providing communications counsel, the firm monitored media and social media conversations surrounding the university, which included posts from the survivors of the Larry Nassar case."

Nassar, 54, is in prison for possessing child pornography and has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexually assaulting girls and women across multiple sports at Michigan State and with the national gymnastics program, including U.S. Olympic teams.