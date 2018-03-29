The Dodgers are feeling flush with enthusiasm for the 2018 season. They're also feeling relieved that they've solved a messy problem.

Dodgers locate source of sewage spill; fixes made ahead of opener

The team announced Wednesday it had identified the cause of the water leak that cut short Tuesday's exhibition against the Angels.

Dodgers' statement regarding field flooding during last night's game https://t.co/HRGEbB5Wqq pic.twitter.com/APurI1l9PI

— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 28, 2018



The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning when sewage spilled onto the field. Groundskeepers tried in vain to dry the warning track near the Dodgers' dugout.

The Dodgers have not said whether they will offer fans ticket refunds, but they did announce Wednesday (per the Los Angeles Times) they would offer discounts on tickets to games April 23-25 vs. the Marlins.

LA is scheduled to open its regular season at home Thursday against the Giants.