Cavs' Kevin Love placed in concussion protocol

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been placed in concussion protocol following Tuesday's 98-79 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Cavs big man endured an elbow to the face and was forced to leave against the Heat after experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

Love was re-evaluated on Wednesday, placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and ruled out of the matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on the same day.

Miami center Jordan Mickey managed to knock one of Love's front teeth loose less than two minutes into the game.

It led Love to leave for the locker room and miss the rest of the first quarter.

Love eventually came back in the second quarter, but was re-evaluated at half-time and did not return.

"Obviously his production when he went out early, he tried to come back but wasn't feeling it," LeBron James told reporters. "Our rhythm was broken right from the beginning. … Not having Kev out there to kind of stretch the floor for us, that definitely hurt us."

Love, 29, has already missed 21 games with a broken hand. He is averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds through 53 games this season.