Royals catcher Salvador Perez tears MCL carrying luggage

Salvador Perez will begin the MLB season on the disabled list after tearing his medial collateral ligament after the five-time All-Star slipped carrying his luggage.

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost told reporters on Wednesday that the 2015 World Series champion and MVP catcher is expected to be out for four to six weeks with the grade two tear following Tuesday's freak accident.

The injury is devastating for an already thin Royals line-up which are expected to take a step back this season.

Perez, who hit .350 with six homers and 11 RBIs during the offseason, will likely be replaced behind the plate with Drew Butera.

A four-time Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger, Perez slashed .268/.297/.495 last season with 27 home runs and 80 RBIs.