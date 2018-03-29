Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan.

McDonald’s All-American Game: Live updates, highlights from Atlanta

Each of the aforementioned legends concluded his high school career by participating in the McDonald's All-American Game.

This year's game takes place at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 28, and will air live on ESPN.

McDonald's All-American Game: Full rosters, how to watch live

The exhibition features basketball's brightest stars of tomorrow, including a trio of Duke signees (R.J. Barrett, Tre Jones and Zion Williamson), two future Oregon Ducks (Bol Bol and Louis King) as well as three unsigned recruits (Jordan Brown, Romeo Langford and E.J. Montgomery).

Follow along as SN provides live updates for the 2018 McDonald's All-American Game.

2018 McDonald's All-American Game: Highlights, live updates