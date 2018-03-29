After shaky a spring training, Shohei Ohtani will start the season on the Angels' roster.

When will Shohei Ohtani pitch next? Date, lineup, stats

The question of whether it might have been more beneficial to send the 23-year-old to the minors for development will be answered later, but for now, baseball fans will get to see the young Japanese phenom — who has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth — in the majors.

Sporting News has you ready for Ohtani's mound debut, and we'll provide updates as the season progresses.

All times are Eastern.

When will Shohei Ohtani pitch next?

Sunday, April 1, at Oakland A's

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports West, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Network (out-of-market only).

Potential A's lineup:

2017 Stats 1 Matt Joyce, LF .243, 25 HR, 68 RBI 2 Marcus Semien, SS .249, 10 HR, 40 RBI 3 Jed Lowrie, 2B .277, 14 HR, 69 RBI 4 Khris Davis, DH .247, 43 HR, 110 RBI 5 Matt Olson, 1B .259, 24 HR, 45 RBI 6 Stephen Piscotty, RF .235, 9 HR, 39 RBI 7 Matt Chapman, 3B .234, 14 HR, 40 RBI 8 Jonathan Lucroy, C .265, 6 HR, 40 RBI 9 Boog Powell, CF .321, 3 HR, 10 RBI

Ohtani's stats (spring training)