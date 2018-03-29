Jordan Spieth insists he's happy to go under the radar for the Masters as he looks to rediscover his putting form ahead of Augusta.

Jordan Spieth unfazed by poor form ahead of the Masters

Spieth - who has managed just two top-10 finishes so far in 2018 - will tee it up at the Houston Open on Thursday in his final outing before the first major of the season.

The 24-year-old failed to make it out of his group at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last week but refuses to be too concerned by recent results.

The 2015 Masters champion highlighted his performance two years ago - when he let slip a five-shot lead in the final round to finish in a tie for second - as an example of how quickly things can turn around.

"I've gone into Augusta feeling lower than I am this second," Spieth told reporters. "In 2016 I was hitting it horrendously going into Augusta. I'm striking the ball a lot better now, but I just putted extremely well, starting from the first round there, in 2016.

"To be able to compete next week, it doesn't make a difference what happens here [in Houston]. I don't care either way [about being one of the favorites]. We believe that if we go by our step-by-step goal and check all the boxes next week, we have a chance to win."

A relaxed Spieth declared himself in a "good place" after putting in plenty of work ahead of a crucial few weeks in the golfing calendar.

The world No. 4 has unusually struggled on the greens but has seen positive signs in practice.

"It's simple stuff – set-up stuff that’s just got off and I haven't quite figured out how to consistently get it back on," he revealed. "I'm getting there and putting a lot of work in. If it comes by this week, or next week, then great. If it doesn't, it'll come soon. I'm going to stay the course.

"I’ve got 20-plus more years out here [on the tour] and a few months of set-up stuff isn't going to derail confidence. It has a little bit this year, but I'm in a good place right now. I know I've got time on my side and these couple of weeks aren't the be-all and end-all of my career. Therefore, I'm not going to let it take over me.

"But I'm going to put in a lot of work in to be ready for it, because I'm going to have time afterwards to rest."