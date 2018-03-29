Tanzania national team head coach, Salum Mayanga, has revealed his satisfaction with his squad’s performance in the friendly match against DR Congo on Tuesday.

Mayanga satisfied with Taifa Stars performance against DR Congo

Tanzania won 2-0 courtesy of two late strikes from Mbwana Samatta and Shiza Kichuya in the game played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to Goal, Mayanga said that he was happy with how every player followed instructions effectively, and he expects the team get even stronger and play better football.

Mayanga further revealed that he has a plan in place to ensure he builds a strong and competitive squad ready for the Afcon qualifying campaign where Tanzania have been placed in group L with the likes of Uganda, Lesotho and Cape Verde.