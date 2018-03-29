The 2018 World Cup is around three months away and national team bosses are beginning to figure out and finalise the best possible squads to bring to Russia.

World Cup absentees: Players who will miss Russia 2018 & major doubts

In the coming months they will be paying close attention to the health of their players because, with plenty of football to be played, injuries will happen, which can throw their plans into disarray.

No footballer - not even the best - is completely invulnerable and sometimes fate can deliver cruel blows to individuals whose talents deserve to be showcased on the world stage. That is simply an unfortunate hazard of the profession.

As well as that, personality clashes, bans and other issues can end up preventing players from taking part.

As 32 teams get set for the big kick-off in June, Goal casts an eye over those stars who are major doubts for the World Cup as well as those who have been ruled out completely.

Confirmed out of World Cup 2018

The question of which players are definitely out of the 2018 World Cup will yield a much clearer answer as we get closer to the tournament in June, with coaches generally keen to give their playing pool the best possible chance of making the final cut. However, the cases of some players missing out are understood, if not officially communicated.

France are hoping to claim their second world title when they compete in Russia this summer but one man who is almost certain not to be part of that journey is Karim Benzema, who has not featured for his country since October 2015. The Real Madrid star does not hold much hope for the prospect of a recall ahead of the World Cup though, explaining his view that he will not be picked as long as Didier Deschamps is head coach.

More players will undoubtedly join Benzema, particularly those who are considered major doubts to make the plane to Russia (see below), and we will keep you updated.

Major doubts for World Cup 2018

Five-time winners Brazil head to the tournament as one of the favourites but one of their star players finds himself in a desperate race to recover full fitness in time for the kick-off. Neymar underwent surgery on his foot in March after suffering a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle while playing for Paris Saint-Germain. According to the national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, the 26-year-old will be out of action for three months, which means, even if he recovers on time, he will be sorely lacking match fitness at the World Cup. Neymar isn't the only concern for Tite, with Juventus full-back Alex Sandro sustaining a hamstring injury.

Fernando Gago was part of the Argentina squad that finished runners-up at the 2014 World Cup but the chances of him making Jorge Sampaoli's final 23 for Russia 2018 do not look good. Now playing for Boca Juniors and aged 31, the former Real Madrid midfielder is expected to be out of action until April after sustaining a serious knee injury towards the end of 2017. The Albiceleste are also unlikely to feature Mauro Icardi among their number. Despite his impressive form for Inter, Icardi's presence in the squad could potentially have a disruptive effect given previous disagreements with key players.

Iceland will be taking part in the World Cup for the first time in their history but they may have to do so without Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. The 28-year-old is undeniably one of the best talents at Heimir Hallgrimsson's disposal, but a knee ligament injury in March has cast serious doubts over his availability for the tournament in June. Sigurdsson remains optimistic that he will be back to full fitness in time, but history has shown that knee injuries can be particularly problematic.

Peru's Paolo Guerrero was set to miss the World Cup after being hit with a 12-month ban from football in December for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs (including cocaine) but that ban was reduced to six months after an appeal. As such, the former Bayern Munich striker could potentially make the tournament, but he would have just a month to prove his worth.

Potential doubts for World Cup 2018

A key member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, Manuel Neuer has had a season to forget thanks to successive injuries curtailing his involvement for Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old has returned to light training after fracturing his metatarsal and an April return has been mooted, which doesn't leave the goalkeeper much time. Joachim Low has indicated that Neuer is still in his plans for the tournament but, after missing so many games, as well as the form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he may not necessarily be number one.

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus was not a part of Germany's 2014 heroics in Brazil after suffering an agonising ankle injury on the eve of the tournament and his involvement in Russia 2018 is far from guaranteed. A knee injury laid him low for the guts of a year and he has struggled to regain full fitness since the turn of the year.

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, meanwhile, will have a decision to make over whether or not to bring the likes of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who has been struggling with persistent back and thigh problems this season, and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. The latter, in particular, has not featured for La Roja since 2016.

England manager Gareth Southgate was dealt some bad news midway through March when Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury while playing for Tottenham against Bournemouth. The initial prognosis suggested that Kane could be out for two to three months but the recovery time has been improved and he is expected to return in just over a month. Southgate will be hoping the striker's recovery goes smoothly, considering that he is the Three Lions' only world-class option up front.

France could have to make do without the services of left-back Benjamin Mendy for the World Cup, with the Man City man currently on his way back from a serious cruciate knee ligament injury. Mendy is expected to be back in action by mid-April, but whether or not that leaves him enough time to push for a place in Les Bleus' squad remains to be seen. As well as Mendy, Florian Thauvin has emerged as a potential doubt after suffering a hamstring injury during the March international break. Marseille expect the forward to be back at some stage in April, but it is a blow to Thauvin who has just returned from an ankle injury.

Colombia could find themselves without the services of Juventus attacker Juan Cuadrado, who has been out of action since December with a persistent groin injury. He underwent surgery in January and could well be out of action until May, which leaves little time to prove his fitness. Portugal and Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo is currently on the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury and is not projected to return until April if everything goes well in his recovery.