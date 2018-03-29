Club official: Randers FC will part ways with Bafana Bafana winger Masango at the end of the season

Danish Superliga outfit Randers FC has confirmed that South Africa international Mandla Masango will officially leave the club at the end of the current season when his contract expires.

After an impressive debut season, having joined Randers from Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year-deal in 2015, Masango reportedly refused to play in his second campaign as he tried to force his way out of the club.

The Mpumalanga-born winger, who helped Chiefs win the 2014/15 PSL title, had reportedly caught the eye of a few bigger suitors after dazzling in his maiden season in the Superliga.

Masango made only two appearances for Randers the following season and he would later return home to sign for former PSL champions SuperSport United in a loan move in the same campaign.

But with a year left on his deal, Masango had to return to Randers to honour his contract, after the club failed to reach common ground with SuperSport over the player's services as the South African side was looking sign the player on a permanent deal.

"Mandla's status is that he is on leave in South Africa," Randers' head of communications, Kristian Fredslund Andersen told Goal.

"There was a situation between the club and him a while ago, that has been discussed in several media publications and since then he [Masango] has not been part of the team," he continued.

"His contract expires this summer, so he will most likely be in another place in the coming season," concluded Andersen.

Masango, 28, impressed for ther Horses on his maiden season, making 27 appearance and scoring six times.

During his loan spell with SuperSport, the skillful player made 13 appearances in the league - scoring three times in the process.

He also helped the Tshwane giants win the 2017 Nedbank Cup after defeating Orlando Pirates in an enthralling final.