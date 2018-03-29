News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Gennaro Gattuso could soon sign a new AC Milan contract after sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli indicated a deal with the coach is imminent.

Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso

Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso

Gattuso was appointed in November 2017 as a replacement for Vincenzo Montella, but he only signed a contract to the end of the season.

Milan have improved under the leadership of the former Italy midfielder, although a Europa League exit to Arsenal was a setback for the Rossoneri.

Gattuso, however, appears to have done enough to earn the chance to take Milan into next season, with his side unbeaten in 10 Serie A matches, winning their last five games in the league.

"We are closing on Easter and are preparing a gift," Mirabelli said. "We could find Gattuso's contract renewal inside our Easter egg. I don't think there will be any issues.

"I've been telling you for some time, although perhaps you only know him as a player, that Gattuso will be one of the most important coaches of the next few years, so it's only right that Milan keep hold of him.

"We are working to start a new era with Gattuso, because we believe he is the right coach for a Milan that must be a protagonist over the next few years.

"The important thing is that it'll be done, not the timing, as we all want it."

Milan face Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday before taking on rivals Inter at San Siro on April 4.

Back To Top