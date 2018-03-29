Could kickoffs in the NFL soon be eliminated?

NFL could eliminate kickoffs if injury rates don't drop

The competition committee is giving a mandate to either make the play safer, or the committee will recommend eliminating kickoffs in the near future, according to ESPN.

Kickoff returns were a topic of discussion at the owners meeting this week, where the league's medical department presented statistics showing "concussions are five times as likely to happen on kickoffs than on an average play."

"We've reduced the number of returns," Packers president Mark Murphy, who is a member of the competition committee, said. "But we haven't really done anything to make the play safer."

While it's not likely the kickoff would be eliminated for 2018, the future of the play is in doubt. Murphy added the message for teams is, "If you don't make changes to make it safer, we're going to do away with it. It's that serious. It's by far the most dangerous play in the game."

This discussion is the latest addition to rules surrounding player safety that have emerged at the owners meetings, which includes a controversial new rule that would eject any player who lowers his head to initiate contact with his helmet.