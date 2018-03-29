Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer launches '69 Days of Giving'

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Inspired by receiving a higher salary than expected, Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is launching what he calls the "69 Days of Giving."

The 27-year-old announced he will donated $420.69 a day, for the next 68 days, to charities suggested by fans on his website.

On the 69th and final day, he will donate $69,420.69 to a charity of his choice.



From Yahoo:

"Major League Baseball’s arbitration process allows a player to request an exact salary, and when pitcher Trevor Bauer concluded that he and the Cleveland Indians were not going to reach an agreement on a deal for the 2018 season, he started to consider potential incomes. The first number he suggested was $6.9 million. Warned that was too high and that it risked him losing his case, he workshopped a few other options before settling on the money he wanted this year: $6,420,969.69."


