Odell Beckham Jr.'s future is becoming more and more unclear.

NFL trade rumors: Giants want two first-round picks for Odell Beckham Jr.

Despite Giants co-owner John Mara saying the Giants are not "shopping" Beckham, a new report surfaced that the Giants have asked for at least two first round picks in return for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, according to ESPN.

Speculation started earlier this week that the Rams contacted the Giants about a potential trade, and it was reported Monday that Beckham would likely hold out if he wasn't given a new contract extension as he's entering the fifth and final year of his deal with New York.

Beckham has made it clear he wants a new contract at a higher price, but when general manager Dave Gettleman was asked about the report at the annual NFL owner's meeting, he said, "Yeah, I can read. I got nothing to say." However, Co-owner John Mara said the team would listen to trade offers for Beckham.

Beckham is coming off a season-ending ankle injury in which he missed 12 games, but he holds the NFL record for fewest games to 200 catches and fewest games to 3,000 career receiving yards through his first three seasons.