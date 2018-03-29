News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

For years, the first pitch of every Major League Baseball season was delivered in Cincinnati.

MLB Opening Day 2018: Reds-Nationals opener postponed

While that tradition has fallen by the wayside thanks to television schedules, now the Reds and Nationals will have to wait and open their 2018 season at least a day later than everyone else. More than 24 hours ahead of their scheduled opener Thursday afternoon, the Reds announced the game has been postponed until Friday due to "impending inclement weather."



That means Cincinnati's traditional opening day parade and the rest of the festivities leading up to a 4:10 p.m. ET Homer Bailey-vs.-Max Scherzer pitching matchup will have to wait a day.

The National Weather Service forecast features a 100 percent chance of rain Thursday in Cincinnati, but the precipitation is expected to clear out by Friday morning.

