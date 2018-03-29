Ball tampering whipped away baggy green mantra - McDermott

Craig McDermott feels the baggy green mantra was "taken away in a couple of minutes" by ball-tampering antics which have brought shame on Australia.

Captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned from international and domestic cricket for 12 months for their part in Cameron Bancroft's attempt to alter the conditions of the ball at Newlands on Saturday.

Following an investigation, Cricket Australia (CA) alleged that Warner instigated the plot and instructed fellow opening batsman Bancroft – who received a nine-month suspension – how to do the deed on day three of the third Test against South Africa.

Smith was deemed by CA to have had knowledge of the plan and the world's top-ranked Test batsman will not be considered for a leadership role for at least two years, while Warner will never be captain or vice-captain of his country again. The trio can appeal against the sactions.

Former Australia seamer and bowling coach McDermott said the trio have done damage which will be hard to repair.

He told Omnisport: "It's very disappointing and disgraceful. It was a terrible, terrible day for the baggy green cap.

"Everyone I was watching it unfold with was aghast as to what was going on and it's going to take some time for the Australian public to forgive.

"There has been a terrible amount of outrage in Australia, and not just cricket fans, people are disgusted by what happened.

"A lot of former players feel our mantra for the baggy green that we fought hard to put in place over a long period of time has been taken away in about a couple of minutes and I would go along with that."

McDermott added: "It's going to be a long road to re-instilling that confidence in the Australian public and young cricketers around who will have been watching wondering why are they doing that, it is not something we are taught at a cricket academy.

"It's disappointing for young children watching that, those players are role models and that will be very damaging."