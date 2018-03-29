The National League is wide open this year. As good as the Dodgers are, the Nationals are really good, too, and the Cubs are primed for a bounce back. And the NL West? It's flat-out stacked.

MLB 2018 Preview: Projecting the NL

So how is the season going to shake out? Here at Omnisport, we see things going a little different than you might. So take a look at our projections for the 2018 season.

Projecting the National League in 2018

NL East: The Phillies, Mets and Braves are getting better, but they're far from competing with the Nationals, who will win their division for the fifth time in eight years.

NL Central: The Cubs got better, but the Brewers may have done even more this offseason. Milwaukee will win its first division title since 2011.

NL West: The Diamondbacks and the Rockies are coming, but the Dodgers' rotation is just too consistently good. Los Angeles wins.

Wild cards: The Cubs will get into the playoffs as they will also threaten to win their division. They will be joined by the Diamondbacks, whose top two of Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray will lead them back to the playoffs for the second straight year.

NL champ: The Nationals will finally win a playoff series, but they'll lose to the Dodgers in the NLCS.

World Series: Los Angeles will pull from its experiences in the 2017 World Series and knock off the Indians in six games.

NL MVP: The Rockies won't make the playoffs, but it won't be because of Nolan Arenado. Colorado's third baseman will win the MVP and threaten to hit .350.

NL Cy Young: The Cardinals' Carlos Martinez was always compared to Pedro Martinez as a prospect, and he will join the Hall of Famer as a Cy Young winner with 200 innings, 250 K's and a sub 2.50 ERA.

NL Rookie of the Year: The hot pick is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, but our pick is Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro. He has Gary Sanchez power with Yadier Molina's arm, and he is under nearly as much pressure as Acuna to produce.

MORE:

MLB 2018 Preview: Five National League storylines to watch



Comeback Player of the Year: The Pirates' Jameson Taillon went through a cancer scare and a less-than-stellar season with a 4.44 ERA. He'll drop that to at least 3.50 and toss close to 200 innings as he will take over as the Pirates' ace for years to come.