The 2018 NCAA Tournament is nearing its end, meaning the college basketball season offseason is close.

March Madness: Future dates and sites for the NCAA Tournament

It's never too late to look ahead to the future though, specifically at the locations and dates of future March Madness tournaments.

Below is a list of the Final Four locations and preliminary round sites for the next four years.

Final Four dates and locations

The NCAA has specific restrictions in place to decide potential Final Four sites. As of 2009, the minimum seating requirement for a facility to house the event is 70,000 and it must be in a domed stadium. The final two rounds haven't been played in a basketball arena since 1996. Instead, they are primarily played in football stadiums, with the exception of Florida's Tropicana Field in 1999.

The next two Final Fours will be in newly built arenas (US Bank Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium) while the 2021 and 2022 games will be at familiar venues in Indianapolis (seven-time host) and New Orleans (five-time host).

Year Location (Arena) Dates 2019 Minneapolis (US Bank Stadium) April 6 & 8 2020 Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) April 4 & 6 2021 Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) April 3 & 5 2022 New Orleans (Mercedes-Benz Superdome) April 2 & 4

Preliminary rounds dates and locations

2019

Round Location (Arena) Dates First Four Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena) March 19-20 First/Second Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena) March 21-24 First/Second Hartford, Conn. (XL Center) March 21-24 First/Second Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena) March 21-24 First/Second Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena) March 21-24 First/Second Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center) March 21-24 First/Second Jacksonville, Fla. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena) March 21-24 First/Second Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Smart Home Arena) March 21-24 First/Second Seattle, Wash. (Key Arena) March 21-24 Regional Washington D.C. (Verizon Center) March 28-31 Regional Kansas City, Mo. (Sprint Center) March 28-31 Regional Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center) March 28-31 Regional Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center) March 28-31 Regional Los Angeles, Calif. (STAPLES Center) March 26-29

2020

Round Location (Arena) Dates First Four Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena) March 17-18 First/Second Albany, N.Y. (Times Union Center) March 19-22 First/Second Cleveland, Ohio (Quicken Loans Arena) March 19-22 First/Second St. Louis, Mo. (Scottrade Center) March 19-22 First/Second Omaha, Neb. (CenturyLink Center) March 19-22 First/Second Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum) March 19-22 First/Second Tampa, Fla. (Amalie Arena) March 19-22 First/Second Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center) March 19-22 First/Second Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena) March 19-22 Regional New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden) March 26-29 Regional Indianapolis, Ind. (Lucas Oil Stadium) March 26-29 Regional Houston, Texas (Toyota Center) March 26-29 Regional Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center) March 28-31 Regional Los Angeles, Calif. (STAPLES Center) March 26-29

2021

Regional Anaheim, Calif. (Honda Center) March 28-31



Regional Los Angeles, Calif. (STAPLES Center) March 26-29

Round Location (Arena) Dates First Four Dayton, Ohio (UD Arena) March 16-17 First/Second Providence, R.I. (Dunkin Donuts Center) March 18-21 First/Second Detroit, Mich. (Little Caesars Arena) March 18-21 First/Second Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena) March 18-21 First/Second Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena) March 18-21 First/Second Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Arena) March 18-21 First/Second Raleigh, N.C. (PNC Arena) March 18-21 First/Second San Jose, Calif. (SAP Center) March 18-21 First/Second Boise, Id. (Taco Bell Arena) March 18-21 Regional Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center) March 25-28 Regional Minneapolis, Minn. (Target Center) March 25-28 Regional Denver, Colo. (Pepsi Center) March 25-28 Regional Memphis, Tenn. (FedEx Forum) March 25-28 Regional San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center) March 24-27

Regional Memphis, Tenn. (FedEx Forum) March 25-28



Regional San Francisco, Calif. (Chase Center) March 24-27

2022