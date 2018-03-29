(Reuters) - Former Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson is determined to overcome an Achilles tendon problem in time for next month's Commonwealth Games, the 31-year-old Australian said on Wednesday.

Athletics: Pearson battling Achilles problem ahead of Commonwealth Games

Pearson, who has been battling the injury for the past few weeks, skipped the 100 metres hurdles event in a warm-up event in Brisbane on Wednesday to avoid aggravating the soreness in her right leg.

"All athletes have niggling injury issues they have to face and I am no different. This is not a career-ending injury but the timing is extremely disappointing," Pearson said.

Pearson is targeting a third consecutive gold medal in the 100 metres hurdles event at the Commonwealth Games after winning at the New Delhi Games in 2010 and in Glasgow four years ago.

"Australia can rest assured I will be certainly working hard to overcome what is just another challenge in my career."

Australia head coach Craig Hilliard said Pearson was on a restricted training program in the lead up to the event.

"Sally is completing her key training sessions on a modified training load to optimize her final preparations for both the 100 hurdles and 4x100 relay events," Hilliard said.

The Commonwealth Games will be staged from April 4-15 on the Gold Coast, Queensland.



