2018 NCAA Championships schedule

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Throughout almost the entire calendar year there is some kind of collegiate sport that is in season. And that means that close to year-round there's a championship game, match or finals event on the docket for the NCAA.

From New Year's Day football bowl games to the women's volleyball final just before Christmas you can find a collegiate title contest in just about every month of the year.

The NCAA sports are broken up into fall, winter and spring sports. After baseball finals in late June, the longest gap in championships occurs and lasts from July until October.

Below is a schedule for all of the remaining NCAA Division 1 championship games in 2018.

Men's Tennis Finals May 17-28

NCAA Division 1 Championships schedule



Men's Basketball NIT Final March 29
Women's Basketball Semifinals & Finals March 30-April 1
Men's Basketball Finals March 31-April 2
Men's Ice Hockey Finals April 5-7
Men's Tennis Finals May 17-28
Women's Tennis Finals May 17-28
Women's Golf Finals May 18-23
Rowing Finals May 25-27
Women's Lacrosse Semi-Finals & Finals May 25-27
Men's Golf Finals May 25-30
Men's Lacrosse Finals May 26-28
Softball Finals May 31-June 6
Women's Outdoor Track Finals June 6-9
Men's Outdoor Track Finals June 6-9
Baseball Finals June 16-27
Field Hockey Semi-Finals & Finals Nov. 16-18
Men's Cross Country Finals Nov. 17
Women's Cross Country Finals Nov. 17
Women's Soccer Semi-Finals & Finals Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Men's Soccer Semi-Finals & Finals Dec. 7-9
Women's Volleyball Finals Dec. 13-15

