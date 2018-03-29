Michigan State star Miles Bridges is ready to turn pro.

NBA Draft 2018: Michigan State forward Miles Bridges declares

The standout forward announced Wednesday he plans to enter the 2018 NBA Draft and forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility. He also thanked the university for the opportunity, and revealed plans to sign with Kluth Sports and agent Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James.

“God couldn’t have placed me in a better place for these last two years,” Bridges wrote. “I wanna thank Coach Izzo and the rest of the coaching staff for giving a skinny kid from Flint a chance to play at such a legendary program.

"I would like to thank the academic support for helping me out everyday. I also want to thank Spartan Nation for welcoming me with open arms into their community and school. And last but not least I would like to thank my teammates for the bond and memories that we will share for a lifetime."

The 6-7 sophomore led Michigan State averaging 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

Bridges helped MSU to a Big Ten regular season title, however the Spartans didn't make it far in the NCAA Tournament falling out in the Round of 32 with a 55-53 loss to No. 11 seed Syracuse.

The 20-year-old will end his collegiate career as a unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection. He is also a finalist for the Julius Erving Award that goes to the nation's best small forward, which will be announced April 6.