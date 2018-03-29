Zdeno Chara's NHL tenure isn't up yet.

Bruins sign Zdeno Chara to 1-year contract extension

The Bruins on Wednesday signed the veteran defenseman to a one-year contract extension worth $5 million in addition to $1.75 million in performance-based incentives, the team announced.



Bruins sign Zdeno Chara to one-year contract extension: https://t.co/ZPr2lxt2NW pic.twitter.com/YipgzyLsbm

— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 28, 2018



Chara, who turned 41 earlier this month, is the second-oldest active player in the NHL and the longest-tenured captain in the league. The Slovakia native initially was selected by the Islanders in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft and was later traded to the Senators in 2001.

Chara has helped lead the Bruins to a postseason berth in eight of his 11 seasons with the team, including a Stanley Cup championship during the 2010-11 season.

The 20-year veteran has logged seven goals and 16 assists through 68 games for Boston this season while averaging a team-high 23:00 of ice time.