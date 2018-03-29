Kevin Durant is ready to get back on the court.

Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors F says he'll return Thursday vs. Bucks

After being sidelined the last two weeks with a rib injury, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced the star forward will "probably" be activated for Thursday's game against the Bucks while Durant expressed more confidence in his availability.

"You can tell them I'm playing Thursday," Durant told ESPN before the Warriors 92-81 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

Durant, who is averaging 26.6 points, 5.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest in 60 games this season, sat out his sixth straight game Tuesday due to a rib cartilage fracture. He initially suffered the injury in the team's loss to the Timberwolves on March 11 and hasn't played since.

The injury-riddled Warriors hoped to get another boost with the return of fellow forward Draymond Green, though he missed his third consecutive game Tuesday as he continues to recover from flu-like symptoms.

MORE:

Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors F to miss at least 2 weeks with rib cartilage fracture



"He came to shootaround this morning and got a good sweat, but still was reporting a lot of discomfort and hasn't been healthy in terms of keeping food down," Kerr said. "So the illness is still lingering. He wanted to play, but we didn't let him, either."

The Warriors dropped their sixth loss in their past nine games and sit at second place in the Western Conference behind the Rockets, who are on a 10-game winning streak.