The showdown in the City of Angels came to an unsavoury end.

Dodgers-Angels game abandoned after sewage leak

The final game of the Freeway Series between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday was abandoned after a sewage leak spilled onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the fifth inning.

"Apparently, there was a pipe backup on two different levels of the stadium," Dodgers president and chief executive Stan Kasten said after the game. "We don't know exactly where the backup was or what caused it. It had something to do with a main pipe here, as well as a main pipe outside the stadium."

The game was called off after a 32-minute delay with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, which gave the Dodgers a 4-3 victory.

"You can always say you've seen everything, but we haven't seen something like that," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "It's unfortunate. We're all winding down spring training. You want to finish strong. When you had a lake forming around the third-base area that wasn't going to stop, it's just unfortunate."

Both teams are scheduled to open the regular season on Thursday, with the Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants and the Angels visiting the Oakland Athletics.