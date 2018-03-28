'Everything Ronaldo touches turns to goals' - Nacho bemused by critics of Real Madrid superstar

Critics of Cristiano Ronaldo continue to bemuse Real Madrid team-mate Nacho, with the Portuguese turning everything he touches into goals.

That stunning skill set has been on full display in the current campaign, with a remarkable run of form throughout 2018 taking Europe’s top marksman to 37 efforts in 35 appearances.

Ronaldo continues to raise the bar of individual excellence and silence those who dare to doubt his almost superhuman qualities at 32 years of age.

Nacho has seen nothing to suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is on the wane, with the Spain international defender hoping to see an illustrious colleague maintain his unworldly standards and spend many more years at Santiago Bernabeu.

“The truth is that he scores everything he touches,” Nacho told Goal.

“We finished the match with the Spain national team [against Germany] and saw that he had scored twice in five minutes with Portugal. That is great for us. I hope he maintains this level until the end of the season.”

He added: “I do not understand how people can doubt Ronaldo. He is the one who always makes the difference, he has goal stats in his career that are not normal for a player.

“I do not understand how there can be people doubting him. The commitment he has to this club is 100 per cent and I, as his teammate, think there is nowhere better for him than Real Madrid.”

Ronaldo’s ability to deliver when it matters most was showcased once again during a Champions League last-16 encounter with Paris Saint-Germain which saw him net three times over two legs to keep the Blancos on course for a hat-trick of European triumphs.

Nacho added on those efforts, which saw Zinedine Zidane’s side counter their domestic struggles in some style: “There are times when teams have bad moments. We are people and it is true that before playing against PSG they were labelled as favourites, but we have always shown that we are competitive.

“We had full confidence in ourselves, even when taking into account who we were facing. We shut up many people with those two wins. I think they were some of our best games this year, and we're happy.

“Even so, it has not been the best of seasons because of what has happened in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, but not all seasons can be a 10 like last year. Now we have the opportunity to continue in our competition [the Champions League].”

There is still plenty of competition for the continental crown, not least from Clasico rivals Barcelona – with the Liga leaders still challenging on three fronts this season.

“It's true that they are very good in La Liga, in the Copa final and in the Champions quarter-final round, like us. But we do not think about them, honestly,” said Nacho.

“We want to play well against a complicated opponent like Juventus [in the quarter-finals] and move forward one step at a time. Who knows what will happen, but if we win another Champions League it would be spectacular.”

With both Madrid and Barca still in the mix for Europe’s grandest prize, it is fair to assume that the WhatsApp group recently revealed by Gerard Pique will be a lively platform.

Nacho is reluctant to be drawn into the details of a group chat between two arch-rivals, but considers it to be a good thing as it helps to maintain a healthy relationship amid fierce competition.

He said: “I talk to Pique about many things. I'm not going to talk about the WhatsApp group because he is the one who has to talk about it.

“He said that last year we were kidding them about how we were going, and this year it's the opposite. But seriously, these are things that happen in football, especially between friends and in our case because we are all players.

“The relationship is very good and that is healthy for, among other things, a positive coexistence in the national team.”