Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic has denied reports that Kaizer Chiefs have made contact with him regarding a potential move to the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Nikola Kavazovic claims he hasn't been contacted by Kaizer Chiefs

A recent report by Botswana publication Weekend Post suggested that with Steve Komphela likely to be headed towards the exit door at Naturena due to his lack of success during his tenure, Chiefs have already reportedly begun scouting the football world for their next appointment, with the Serbian head coach believed to be one of their targets.

However, Kavazovic has denied that he has been contacted by anyone claiming to be from Amakhosi, but admits that if Chiefs’ interest does culminate in a suitable offer, he will not be closed off to the idea for a possible switch in the off-season.

"It's just rumours and I'm just finding out from the papers. No club from South Africa has contacted me and that's all I'm willing to say," Kavazovic responded to Sowetan when questioned about the reports.

"[But] if someone calls and offers conditions that can satisfy my family and me, we are ready to go, why not? I'm a professional and I'm working for money," Kavazovic added.

Meanwhile, Rollers boss Jagdish Shah has revealed that while he is unaware of the reported interest from Chiefs, the club will not stand in Kavazovic's way if he chooses to leave.

MORE:

Leonardo Castro: Kaizer Chiefs cannot afford to underestimate Baroka

| Kaizer Chiefs linked with Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic



"Everybody is talking about [the South African clubs] being after him. We have not been approached, but my principle is very simple: everybody has a right to progress in life and I cannot be a hindrance to that, whether it's a player, coach, assistant or anybody," Shah said.

If the 42-year-old does indeed leave the Botswana champions, his departure will certainly come as a massive blow to their plans as not only has he steered Rollers to a Mascom Top 8 Cup win this season, but he has gone where no other Rollers coach has ever gone before by qualifying for the Caf Champions League group stages.