Yondani wants Yanga future sorted

Yanga skipper Kelvin Yondani has revealed that he would like to see his future with the club resolved before the end of the current season.

Yondani is entering the final months of his current contract and is yet to start discussions over a new deal.

Yondani told Goal that he wants to go on holiday without having to worry where he will play next season.

“At the moment i have a contract with Yanga, but at the end of the season I will be a free agent, I need to resolve my future as early as possible in order to ease speculations” said Yondani.

The defender joined Yanga from Simba in 2012 and has won four Ligi Kuu titles with the Jangwani outfit, one FA cup and the Kagame cup with the Jangwani giants.