Simon Msuva has urged Tanzania football fans to show up and support their national team ahead of their friendly game encounter against DR Congo at the National Stadium scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Msuva urges fans to support Taifa Stars

This will be the second friendly game for Taifa Stars in a space of five days following their 4-1 humiliation on the hands of Algeria on March 22.

Speaking to Goal, the Difaa El Jadid winger said that all the players want to win the game and they also understand that a game against an experienced DR Congo side will be as tough as it was against Algeria.

“Our aim is to win the game but DR Congo is a tough team to beat because of their experience, what we need is the support from our fans and we will do better,” said Msuva.

The former Yanga player scored the only goal for Tanzania when they played Algeria last week.