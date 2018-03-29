Egypt 'benefitted' from Portugal, Greece defeats - Ahmed Hegazi

Ahmed Hegazi is confident that the Egypt national team have ‘benefitted’ from their international friendly games with Portugal and Greece.

The Pharaohs went down 2-1 to Portugal on Friday with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing a brace in the tie which rendered Mohamed Salah’s opener a consolation. They suffered a second consecutive loss against the Ethniki at the Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich.

However, the West Bromwich Albion defender is rather focusing on the lesson learnt from the two encounters.

“The international camp was very good and we have benefited from the two games that we have had,” Hegazi told ONSport after Greece game.

“We are playing with a certain system and we were trying to add other things to our system during the camp.

“It was important to play against different football styles other than the African ones as we had to get used to facing all types of opponents before the World Cup,” he concluded.

Egypt will slug it out with host country Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A for a place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Hegazi will now turn his attention to the English Premier League where his struggling West Brom continue their survival battle with a game against Burnley on Saturday.