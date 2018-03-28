Cricket Australia verdict: Warner hatched ball-tampering plan, Bancroft used sandpaper

Cricket Australia (CA) has concluded David Warner devised the ball-tampering plan that marred the third Test with South Africa and Cameron Bancroft used sandpaper rather than tape at Newlands.

Captain Steve Smith and his deputy Warner were banned from international and Australian domestic cricket for a year by CA on Wednesday for their part in the scandal.

Smith said after the close of play on day three of the third Test against South Africa that his team's "leadership group" had come up with the idea to try and alter the condition of the ball.

Opening batsman Bancroft, who has been hit with a nine-month ban, said he used tape to carry out the plan on Saturday, but a CA investigation revealed it was sandpaper that was used to break the rules.

Warner will not be considered for leadership roles again as a result of his actions, while Smith and Bancroft will not be in the frame for the captaincy or vice-captaincy for a further 12 months after they have served their bans.

Here are the key findings from the CA investigation, outlining the reasons for each player's punishment. Smith, Warner and Bancroft can all appeal against their sanctions.

Steve Smith

Charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA code of conduct based on:

(a) knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(b) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and implementation of that plan;



(c) directing that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play;



(d) seeking to mislead match officials and others regarding Bancroft's attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and



(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan.

David Warner

Charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA code of conduct based on:

(a) development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(b) instruction to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;



(c) provision of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done;



(d) failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan;



(e) failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match;



(f) misleading match officials through the concealment of his knowledge of and involvement in the plan; and



(g) failure to voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match.

Cameron Bancroft

Charged with a breach of Article 2.3.5 of the CA code of conduct based on:

(a) knowledge of the existence of, and being party to, the plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper;



(b) carrying out instructions to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(c) seeking to conceal evidence of his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball;



(d) seeking to mislead match officials and others regarding his attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball; and



(e) misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent, implementation and participants of the plan.

Summary of sanctions

Steve Smith - Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket



David Warner - Suspension of 12 months from all international and domestic cricket



Cameron Bancroft - Suspension of nine months from all international and domestic cricket

All three players will be permitted to play club cricket and will be encouraged to do so to maintain links with the cricket community.

In addition, all three players will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket.