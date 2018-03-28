Ish Sodhi is eager to follow the example of Todd Astle in the second Test with England after being called up to replace his injured fellow spinner.

In-form Sodhi hoping to emulate Astle

Astle returned 3-39 in the second innings as the Black Caps wrapped up victory in Auckland last week, but picked up a side strain during the match.

The 31-year-old will therefore play no part in the second Test in Christchurch, meaning fellow leg-spinner Sodhi - who took 12 wickets in his last first-class outing for Northern Districts - will get a chance to shine.

Sodhi was quoted by stuff.co.nz as saying: "I love watching leg-spin being bowled, and I love seeing it bowled well. And Todd did it really, really well in the last game.

"It's quite exciting going into the next Test match and hopefully being able to replicate some of the good things that he's done."

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson lamented the misfortune of Astle, who recovered from a previous side strain to feature at Eden Park and has yet to play two Tests in succession.

"Through some incredibly hard work, Todd's already overcome some injuries this summer, so for this to happen now is a cruel blow," said Hesson.

"Todd played a major role in helping us win the game at Eden Park, so it's disappointing for Todd and the team that he's forced to the sideline ahead of Friday."