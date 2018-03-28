Pride bar launched for GC Comm Games

Homosexual acts are illegal in over half of the competing nations at the Commonwealth Games and that's a situation Australia's first Pride House is aiming to help change.

The house, the first of its kind in the country, was launched on Wednesday and will be an inclusive space for anyone attending the Gold Coast Games.

Operating daily out of the Rise Bar in Surfers Paradise, the Pride House will be a place to find information and advice about the wider events and activities for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, and 'Other' (LGBTIQ) visitors.

Pride Houses were organised at the London and Rio Olympics while a house was also developed for the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Homosexuality is a sexual offence in 37 of the 53 Commonwealth Nations.

"At Glasgow 2014, however, the same figure was 42 of 53 member nations - suggesting that progress is happening, albeit very slowly, and that mega-sporting events could be playing a role in these developments," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said at Wednesday's launch.

"I hope your work here sees similar progress and much-needed change through and beyond these Games."

The Queensland Government has provided funding for the Pride House and local Labor member of parliament Meaghan Scanlon praised the initiative.

"These Games are set to be the most inclusive Games in history and visitors from around the world will enjoy Queensland's hospitality," Ms Scanlon said.