Warner steps down as Sunrisers captain

David Warner has relinquished his role as captain of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, after being sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner was one of three players - together with captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft - removed from Australia's Test squad on Tuesday.

The trio face further sanctions from Cricket Australia for their involvement in a plan that saw Bancroft attempt to alter the condition of the ball with tape on day three of the third Test against the Proteas in Cape Town.

Smith, who has been replaced as Australia's Test skipper by Tim Paine, gave up his role as the leader of the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Sunrisers duly confirmed on Wednesday that Warner had stood down as their captain.

In a statement posted on the team's official Twitter account, Sunrisers CEO K. Shanmugam said: "In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"The new captain of the team will be announced shortly."

Warner is the most prolific overseas batsman in IPL history, having amassed 4,014 runs for Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers.

The 2018 IPL begins on April 7.