News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Dodger Stadium water main break ends Freeway Series exhibition early

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Plumbing issues put a damper on the Dodgers' spring training finale Tuesday night.

Dodger Stadium water main break ends Freeway Series exhibition early

Dodger Stadium water main break ends Freeway Series exhibition early

Their Freeway Series exhibition against the Angels was called after five innings because sewage was pouring onto the field and into the third-base stands near the Dodgers' dugout.

SN PREDICTIONS: Our experts make their season picks

Groundskeepers tried vainly to keep the area dry. Umpires eventually decided to end the game with the Dodgers leading 4-3.



A broken water main was the culprit, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.



Naturally, there were jokes:






Stadium operations has a day to fix the problem: The Dodgers will open their regular season at home Thursday against the Giants. The Angels, meanwhile, will open on the road . . . in Oakland . . . in the Coliusem . . . where sewage leaks are a common occurrence.


Back To Top