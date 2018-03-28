Plumbing issues put a damper on the Dodgers' spring training finale Tuesday night.

Dodger Stadium water main break ends Freeway Series exhibition early

Their Freeway Series exhibition against the Angels was called after five innings because sewage was pouring onto the field and into the third-base stands near the Dodgers' dugout.

Groundskeepers tried vainly to keep the area dry. Umpires eventually decided to end the game with the Dodgers leading 4-3.



THIS JUST IN: Sewage pipe breaks at #DodgerStadium, flooding field and ending final preseason game #Dodgers vs #Angels in 5th inninghttps://t.co/usIYNFyNXE pic.twitter.com/z0nQOEpaPj

— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 28, 2018



A broken water main was the culprit, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.



“I smelled it,” Andrew Toles said. “It was nasty. I’m not gonna tell you what it really was. That’s messed up. That’s a tragic thing.”

— Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) March 28, 2018



Naturally, there were jokes:



The Dodger Stadium Groundscrew right now pic.twitter.com/8n2kro9nS7

— Jarrett (@jarrettzackary1) March 28, 2018





Dodger Stadium must've thought about Game 7 pic.twitter.com/3tM9YW9xra

— Rudy Gonzalez (@_rudyglez) March 28, 2018





Live look at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/DoDIAhasJ3

— Brent Maguire (@bmags94) March 28, 2018





All that water leaking on the field at dodger stadium must be their tears from Game 7

— Ålex Ramirez (@a_ram_21) March 28, 2018



Stadium operations has a day to fix the problem: The Dodgers will open their regular season at home Thursday against the Giants. The Angels, meanwhile, will open on the road . . . in Oakland . . . in the Coliusem . . . where sewage leaks are a common occurrence.