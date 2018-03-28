The Trail Blazers have won 18 of their past 21 games but will be without a key role player down the stretch of the regular season.

Blazers' Maurice Harkless to undergo knee procedure

Forward Maurice Harkless will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday to remove a loose body, the team announced Tuesday.

Harkless is averaging 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, but over his last six games he was putting up 14.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

The Blazers currently sit in third place in the Western Conference with a 46-28 record.

A timeline for Harkless' return will be determined following Wednesday's procedure.