Golden 1 Center placed on lockdown as protesters surround arena for Kings game

Protesters forced officials to lock down Golden 1 Center ahead of a Sacramento Kings NBA game for the second time in a week.

Demonstrators blocked off entrances to the arena before the Kings faced the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA on Tuesday as they attempt to bring attention to the death of Stephon Clark.

Clark was shot dead in his backyard when police officers mistook a cell phone for a gun on March 18.

The Kings announced those ticket-holders trying to enter the arena would not be allowed to enter for the game due to "public safety measures."

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took to the court after the first game where protesters forced the arena to be closed and said he supported the individuals' right to protest peacefully.

"We here at the Kings recognise that we have a big platform," he said. "It is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility.

"It is a responsibility that we take very seriously. And we stand here before you — old, young, black, white, brown — and we are all united in our commitment."