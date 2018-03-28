News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Golden 1 Center placed on lockdown as protesters surround arena for Kings game

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Protesters in Sacramento forced officials to lock down Golden 1 Center ahead of Tuesday's Kings game for the second time in a week.

Golden 1 Center placed on lockdown as protesters surround arena for Kings game

Golden 1 Center placed on lockdown as protesters surround arena for Kings game

Demonstrators blocked off entrances to the arena before the Kings took on the Mavericks as they attempt to bring attention to the death of Stephon Clark. Clark was shot March 18 in his backyard when police officers mistook a cell phone for a gun.



The Kings announced those ticket-holders trying to enter the arena would not be allowed to enter for the game due to "public safety measures."



"The safety of our guests is our No. 1 priority," the Kings said in a statement after losing to the Mavs. "Due to law enforcement being unable to allow ticketed fans to safely enter the arena, the doors were closed to maintain guest and public safety.

"We continue to work with law enforcement and city leadership to ensure the safety and security of fans and the public on Thursday and at future events."

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took the court after Thursday's game where protesters forced the arena to be closed and said he supported the individuals' right to protest peacefully.

“We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform,” he said. “It is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility. It is a responsibility that we take very seriously. And we stand here before you — old, young, black, white, brown — and we are all united in our commitment.”

Back To Top