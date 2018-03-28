Protesters in Sacramento forced officials to lock down Golden 1 Center ahead of Tuesday's Kings game for the second time in a week.

Golden 1 Center placed on lockdown as protesters surround arena for Kings game

Demonstrators blocked off entrances to the arena before the Kings took on the Mavericks as they attempt to bring attention to the death of Stephon Clark. Clark was shot March 18 in his backyard when police officers mistook a cell phone for a gun.



Golden 1 Center has been put on lockdown again as protesters stand in front of doors to arena pic.twitter.com/0Um1NoQ9na

— Scott Marsh (@scottmarsh1140) March 28, 2018



The Kings announced those ticket-holders trying to enter the arena would not be allowed to enter for the game due to "public safety measures."



Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances remain closed.



We kindly ask all guests to travel home safely at this time.



Ticket holders unable to access tonight’s game will receive refund information from the team soon.



We apologize for the inconvenience.

— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 28, 2018



"The safety of our guests is our No. 1 priority," the Kings said in a statement after losing to the Mavs. "Due to law enforcement being unable to allow ticketed fans to safely enter the arena, the doors were closed to maintain guest and public safety.

"We continue to work with law enforcement and city leadership to ensure the safety and security of fans and the public on Thursday and at future events."

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took the court after Thursday's game where protesters forced the arena to be closed and said he supported the individuals' right to protest peacefully.

“We here at the Kings recognize that we have a big platform,” he said. “It is a privilege, but it is also a responsibility. It is a responsibility that we take very seriously. And we stand here before you — old, young, black, white, brown — and we are all united in our commitment.”