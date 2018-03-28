McKeon out of 100m freestyle at Comm Games

The decision may have robbed Australia of a potential medal but head coach Jacco Verhaeren has backed golden girl Emma McKeon's decision to ditch the blue riband 100m freestyle from her Gold Coast Commonwealth Games program.

McKeon made the 100m final at the 2017 world titles and was expected to threaten a Games field featuring ex-world champions Cate and Bronte Campbell and reigning Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiak of Canada.

But Verhaeren said McKeon had taken the "sensible option" to cut the 100m because it clashed with her new event the 200m butterfly, held on the same night.

McKeon will still be in line for six gold medals in the Games pool.

Youngster Shayna Jack will replace McKeon in the 100m.

Verhaeren said McKeon was "definitely" a 100m medal chance but could understand her logic.

"You were looking at 14 or 15 minutes between the events (100m freestyle and 200m fly)," he said.

"And she was in a (100m) field where you are racing an Olympic champion and two former world champions; that's too big an ask.

"You would always want events more spread but in a program you can't have it all.

"It's always difficult to give up a spot, no one wants to give up an event but in this case it's a sensible option."

McKeon's coach Michael Bohl said the Games program gave his charge a rare chance to see what she could do in the 200m fly.

"I think it's going to be hard to pursue further because every time at Olympic level and at world (titles) level, the 200m free and 200m fly are going to clash, so you've got to make a call one way or the other," he said.

"This is just a unique opportunity two years out of Tokyo to just see what she can do in the 200m (fly).

"She won't get a chance to do the 200m fly too many times looking down the track so if she's going to do it, this is the time to do it.

"She's feeling pretty fresh and hopefully swimming well and we'll see what she can do."

Meanwhile, Clyde Lewis has got the nod in the 400m individual medley after Mitch Larkin pulled out due to a clash with pet event 100m backstroke.

Verhaeren also revealed not all events would feature heats ensuring some members of the 49-strong team won't get a competitive swim at the Games.

There are no heats for any of the women's relays or the men's 4x200m freestyle, likewise for the the 1500m freestyle.

Those relay teams will now be chosen from time trials held after official competition in the mornings of the Games swim program.

It ensures not all relay squad members will feature in official pool action on the Gold Coast.