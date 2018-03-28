News

Black Sticks to play Tests in Cromwell

NZ Newswire /

Top-flight international sport is coming to Cromwell after confirmation of a tri-series involving the New Zealand women's hockey team.

The world No.4 Black Sticks will host fifth-ranked Australia and 12th-ranked Japan from May 19-27.

The tournament falls between April's Commonwealth Games and World Cup starting in London in July.

It is the first international hockey to be staged in the Central Otago town, following a recent upgrade to the Pioneer Energy Turf.

Hockey New Zealand chief executive Ian Francis says it is a continuation of a goal to bring top hockey to smaller centres.

