Tyler Adams and Matt Miazga are just two of the youthful starters for the U.S. national team in its friendly against Paraguay on Tuesday night.

U.S. team news: Miazga and Adams lead youthful lineup against Paraguay

The U.S. will take on the South Americans in Cary, North Carolina, as it continues rebuilding following a shocking elimination from World Cup contention in October.

Miazga, 22, and Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, form a young center back duo, while promising 19-year-old Adams will anchor the midfield alongside Wil Trapp.

At 28, left back Jorge Villafana will be the oldest starter for the Americans, with 25-year-old Trapp wearing the captain's armband.

One youngster the U.S. won't have available is Weston McKennie, who was carrying an injury into camp.

The U.S. will line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Trapp as the holding midfielder and Wood as the lone striker.

USA XI: Steffen; Villafana, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Yedlin; Trapp; Saief, Delgado, Adams, Nagbe; Wood

Subs: Hamid, Roldan, Weah, Palmer-Brown, Robinson, Lichaj, Moore, Novakovich, Rubin