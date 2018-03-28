News

U.S. team news: Miazga and Adams lead youthful lineup against Paraguay

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Tyler Adams and Matt Miazga are just two of the youthful starters for the U.S. national team in its friendly against Paraguay on Tuesday night.

The U.S. will take on the South Americans in Cary, North Carolina, as it continues rebuilding following a shocking elimination from World Cup contention in October.

Miazga, 22, and Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, form a young center back duo, while promising 19-year-old Adams will anchor the midfield alongside Wil Trapp.

At 28, left back Jorge Villafana will be the oldest starter for the Americans, with 25-year-old Trapp wearing the captain's armband.

One youngster the U.S. won't have available is Weston McKennie, who was carrying an injury into camp.

The U.S. will line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Trapp as the holding midfielder and Wood as the lone striker.


USA XI: Steffen; Villafana, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Yedlin; Trapp; Saief, Delgado, Adams, Nagbe; Wood

Subs: Hamid, Roldan, Weah, Palmer-Brown, Robinson, Lichaj, Moore, Novakovich, Rubin

